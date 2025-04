In February I taught the South Australian Governor hand printing at the Mallee Tourist and Heritage Centre in Pinnaroo. As coordinator at The Pinnaroo Project, we’ve been restoring the printing presses in the museum; we now have five back in working order. Spending half an hour during her busy day schedule to the Mallee, we talked about The Pinnaroo Project, peoples’ health, plus on a more personal shared experience, the rice fields in Yunnan. (Her excellency was former Aussie ambassador to China!) Then she rushed off to her next appointment.

Read about her visit to the Mallee below.