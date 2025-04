In my course let me lead you into the world of bibliphilia with three book binding styles. Learn how the Chinese and Japanese stab pages to make a decorative stitched binding. The coptic book binding which dates back to the early Christians in Egypt allows the pages to flow freely and how a simple stitch can make a dramatic statement.

These techniques are ideal for binding your special papers, mementoes, recipes, and diaries, just to name a few. “Scraps” for the scrapbook now become treasures, bound and preserved.

After this course, even, and especially, your notebooks becomes a work of art.

The attached photos thank you to Bridge Arts in Murrayville Bridge SA.