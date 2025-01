Morrison Polkinghorne premiers new works this week at Rosewood hotel, Phnom Penh. The exhibition, “Ikhon”, is a collaborative show, along with eight other Khmer and expat artists in Cambodia the kingdom.

In his earlier works Polkinghorne lived in Battambang, Cambodia for almost a decade, owned and ran an award winning lodging and art space called Bric-a-Brac. While there he collected discarded offered lotus flowers at temples and turned them into an ink. This was a year’s process even before painting with his elixir. He then printed or stamped etchings using fresh lotus stems. Conversely, now living in Murrayville along the Victoria and South Australia border in Outback Australia he turns local gypsum into a painted gouache., then adorned with pin point, or pin-prick, patterns to create images. Nine of these latest artworks just arrived in Cambodia, turning his artistry full circle.