To make a turk’s head, you need a cylinder or dowel base to form it on, such as a pen — about 1-1.5m / 3 – 4ft of cord and a needle with a huge eye to thread thick cord.

When you make a turks head you will create layers, the first being the basis of it all, as well as being the most important layer and its most difficult. If this first layer is wrong, then your turk’s head knot will not work out. A turk’s head is made up of two to many layers that all follow the first layer.

Follow these steps, and you cannot go wrong.

TIPS: After you have mastered the first layer, follow with the same cord to create the second layer, then the third, etc.

When completed, if your turk’s head is not tight, go back to the beginning and just pull every individual section and layer to make it tight.