Morrison Polkinghorne

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Woven History of Murrayville

Over a six month period, I worked with about 40 locals to create a body of artwork for Murrayville. The exhibition opened on 6 November.
 – Morrison Polkinghorne

Murrayville’s history woven into new exhibition in Red Cliffs
 
Murrayville’s photographs, memories and stories have been given new life in A Woven History of Murrayville, a community exhibition opening at Workspace 3496 + Gallery in Red Cliffs on Sunday 6 September.
 
Opening from 9am to coincide with The Red Cliffs Country Market, the exhibition transforms historical photographs of Murrayville and the surrounding district into intricate contemporary artworks.
 
Photographs have been reprinted, cut into strips and carefully woven back together, creating new interpretations of familiar people, places and landscapes.
 
Workspace 3496 + Gallery Director Rohan Morris said bringing the exhibition to Red Cliffs reflected the gallery’s commitment to supporting and providing opportunities for creatives from across the Mallee.
 
“Some really exciting creative work is happening in our smaller communities across the Mallee, and I want Workspace to be a place where that work can be seen, shared and celebrated,” Mr Morris said.
 
“This is a great community arts project. It brings together creativity, local history, storytelling and community participation, and I’ve loved being able to bring it from Murrayville to Red Cliffs and share it with a new audience.”
 
At the heart of the project is the idea that a single strand has little strength or structure on its own, but when woven together with others it becomes something stronger. The same can be said of community.
 
Local residents were invited to contribute photographs from Murrayville’s past. As the images were gathered, so too were stories and memories about people, families, farming and life in the district.
 
Historical skies, paddocks, buildings and faces are interrupted by the patterns of the weave. Rather than simply reproducing the past, the works encourage viewers to look at familiar images differently and consider how memories and stories are carried from one generation to the next.
The exhibition also includes audio recordings of old sayings and expressions once commonly heard across remote Victoria, adding another layer of memory and storytelling.
 
Mr Morris said Murrayville Neighbourhood House Coordinator and most recent Elliott Award recipient Morrison Polkinghorne was demonstrating what could be achieved through ambitious community based creative projects.
 
“Morrison is doing amazing things in Murrayville. There is a real energy around the work coming out of the Neighbourhood House and a willingness to think creatively about how arts, history and community can come together,” Mr Morris said.
 
“Projects like this show that geography doesn’t need to be a barrier to making interesting and meaningful creative work. There are extraordinary stories and creative people right across the Mallee, and we should be finding more ways to connect them with audiences across our region.”
The project has been supported by Murrayville Neighbourhood House and Mallee Track Health and Community Service.
 
A Woven History of Murrayville will be on display at Workspace 3496 + Gallery from 6 to 26 September 2026.
 
The exhibition will open from 9am on Sunday 6 September during The Red Cliffs Country Market, with the official opening at 1pm. The community is warmly invited to attend.
 
EVENT DETAILS
A Woven History of Murrayville
Workspace 3496 + Gallery
2/38 Indi Avenue, Red Cliffs
6 to 26 September 2026
 
Sunday 6 September
Open from 9am during the Red Cliffs Country Market
Official Opening at 1pm