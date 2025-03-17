After our introduction, I sent the students outside to collect rocks, soil, vegetation and anything else they thought might produce a colour.

When they returned with their discoveries, I showed them how to turn these materials into pigments and create their own paints. An important part of the process was learning to record their recipes, noting the materials, quantities and methods they had used.

These notes allow the students to reproduce a successful pigment, but perhaps more importantly, they help them learn from the ones that don’t last. If a painting fades after a few years, they will know which recipe not to repeat.